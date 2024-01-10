SA must build 6,000km of power lines in three years, says Ramokgopa
Electricity minister says Eskom needs to move faster than envisaged in its transmission plan
10 January 2024 - 16:50
SA needs to move much quicker to deliver new transmission infrastructure that will connect more megawatts to the grid than envisaged in Eskom’s current transmission development plan, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says.
He told journalists this week that Eskom’s plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years are not sufficient and at least 6,000km should be built over this period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.