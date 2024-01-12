Sanral to inject billions into construction industry
The state-owned agency plans to issue tenders worth about R28bn in the first six months of 2024
12 January 2024 - 16:38
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) will be issuing tenders worth about R28bn in the first six months of 2024, giving a much-needed boost to the construction industry.
The agency, which is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the national road network, said in a statement that at least 30% of the tenders would be allocated to smaller black-owned construction companies. This is in line with its interim preferential procurement policy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.