Energy and logistics problems seen as roadblocks to EV era
The government has been under pressure to release policy guidelines since major export markets in Europe
10 December 2023 - 06:29
The long-awaited electric vehicles (EV) policy white paper has stressed the urgency of implementing energy, freight rail and port reforms if South Africa hopes to create a thriving EV industry.
“Poor performance of South Africa’s freight logistics system and unstable electricity supply weakens exports. Implementation of economic and institutional reforms are key to reversing the current trend in performance,” the paper said...
