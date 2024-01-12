Judge to play role in appointment of State Asset Management Company board
Business and labour also to have a seat at the table, in a move that limits the powers initially conferred on the president
12 January 2024 - 05:00
A retired judge will chair a panel that will interview candidates to serve on the board of the proposed State Asset Management Company, in a move that limits the powers initially conferred on the president.
The unfettered powers granted to the president in the draft National State Enterprises Bill published in 2023 raised eyebrows as it gave the head of state the sole power to appoint the board that will oversee the management of SA’s strategic state-owned assets...
