Reserve Bank reports drop in FDI in third quarter
But Quarterly Bulletin also shows SA recorded a positive net international investment position, reflecting a significantly larger increase in foreign assets than foreign liabilities
14 December 2023 - 13:00
SA’s foreign direct investment inflows (FDI) declined by R26bn in the third quarter after an inflow of R53.8bn in the second quarter when non-resident parent entities granted loans to, and increased equity in, domestic subsidiaries, according the the Reserve Bank’s Quarterly Bulletin released on Thursday.
SA’s lack of national savings increases its need for foreign capital but the country’s inability to get to grips with its power crisis has deterred foreign investors from meaningful investment...
