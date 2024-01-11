WATCH LIVE: SA’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice

In its application Thursday, SA will ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to “indicate provisional measures”: issue binding interim orders against Israel to suspend military operations in Gaza at once; stop killing and injuring Palestinians; and stop “deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about [their] destruction”.

Israel has not submitted a written response to SA’s application. This is not a requirement now, but it will oppose the application at a provisional measures hearing set down for Thursday and Friday at the Peace Palace in The Hague.