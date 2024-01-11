WATCH LIVE: SA’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice
SA will present its arguments on Thursday, with Israel submitting its response on Friday
In its application Thursday, SA will ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to “indicate provisional measures”: issue binding interim orders against Israel to suspend military operations in Gaza at once; stop killing and injuring Palestinians; and stop “deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about [their] destruction”.
Israel has not submitted a written response to SA’s application. This is not a requirement now, but it will oppose the application at a provisional measures hearing set down for Thursday and Friday at the Peace Palace in The Hague.
The provisional measures hearing is the first part of SA’s case against Israel. Its bigger case, to be argued in due course, is that Israel violated the Genocide Convention in a number of ways. Israel is not only committing genocide in Gaza, a breach of article III (a) of the convention, it is also failing to prevent genocide in violation of article I; conspiring to commit genocide in violation of article III (b); directly and publicly inciting genocide in violation of article III (c); attempting to commit genocide in violation of article III (d); being complicit in genocide in violation of article III (e) and failing to punish genocide in violation of articles IV and V.
TimesLIVE