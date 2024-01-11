National

Ernest Khosa takes leave of absence as NSFAS chair after audio leak

Independent legal firm to be appointed to look into the veracity of the allegations, says NSFAS board

11 January 2024 - 10:22
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
NSFAS chairperson Ernest Khosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
NSFAS chairperson Ernest Khosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson Ernest Khosa on Wednesday announced he would take a month-long leave of absence to enable the board to deal with allegations against him contained in audio recordings distributed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

An independent legal firm will be appointed to look into the veracity of the allegations, the NSFAS board said in a statement.

Last week, a series of leaked recordings released by Outa alleged that service providers awarded multimillion-rand tenders by NSFAS to administer direct payments to students paid kickbacks to Khosa, higher education minister Blade Nzimande, and the SA Communist Party.

Khosa refutes the veracity of the allegations and his decision to voluntarily take leave of absence for a month is not an admission of guilt, the board said.

“The chairperson reiterated to the board that he had never received any financial gratification for his personal use or facilitated any for the minister or the SACP,” the board said.

Khosa’s decision was “honourable, brave and responsible”, it said.

The legal firm, soon to be announced by the board, is expected to submit its findings within 30 days of its appointment.

The labour court this week declared as lawful and valid the recent termination of CEO Andile Nongogo’s contract after he was implicated in irregular conduct over the appointment of direct payment service providers.

The board said it would move ahead with appointing a new CEO to “further strengthen supply chain management systems ... and continue with its legal process towards the termination of contracts of direct payment service providers”.

TimesLIVE

DA lays criminal charges against Blade Nzimande

The action follows a report by Outa which alleged service providers to NSFAS paid kickbacks to Nzimande and NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa
National
1 day ago

Blade Nzimande denies kickback allegations

Minister reacts to claims of corruption levelled against him and NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa by Outa
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: NSFAS needs a thorough inquiry

Student aid scheme is too important to be mired in controversy
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Legal Practice Council berated for making ...
National
2.
Government wants to finalise new energy plan by ...
National
3.
Home affairs grapples with authenticity of ...
National
4.
Fitch research unit expects better Agoa deal for ...
National
5.
The ICJ faces a stark choice, but SA just needs ...
National

Related Articles

STAN DU PLESSIS: NSFAS has failed our students, universities and country

Opinion

HILARY JOFFE: A review of higher education financing is urgently needed

Opinion / Columnists

CEO Andile Nongogo must tell board why he should keep his Nsfas job

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.