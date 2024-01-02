World / Middle East

Israel to appear before ICJ to counter SA’s Gaza case

The ICJ, sometimes known as the World Court, is the UN venue for resolving disputes between states

02 January 2024 - 17:11
by Maayan Lubell
An Israeli soldier waves an Israeli flag on a tank near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel. Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at The Hague to contest SA’s genocide accusations over the war with Hamas in Gaza. Picture: VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/REUTERS
Jerusalem — Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague to contest SA’s genocide accusations over the war with Hamas in Gaza, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

SA asked the ICJ on Friday for an urgent order declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its crackdown against Hamas.

“The State of Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at The Hague to dispel SA’s absurd blood libel,” spokesperson Eylon Levy told an online briefing.

“We assure SA’s leaders, history will judge you, and it will judge you without mercy,” Levy said.

The ICJ, sometimes known as the World Court, is the UN venue for resolving disputes between states. Israel’s foreign ministry has said the suit was “baseless.”

The war was triggered by a cross-border attack by Hamas Islamist militants on October 7, which Israel says killed 1,200 people.

Israel responded with an air and land assault that has killed more than 22,000 people, Palestinian health officials say. While its casualty figures do not differentiate between fighters and civilians, the ministry has said that 70% of Gaza’s dead are women and those under 18. Israel disputes Palestinian casualty figures and says it has killed 8,000 fighters.

Levy listed a series of measures Israel’s military has taken to minimise harm to non-combatants.

He said Hamas bore full moral responsibility for the war it started and was “waging from inside and underneath hospitals, schools, mosques, homes and UN facilities,” Levy said.

He added, without elaborating, that SA was complicit in Hamas’ crimes against Israelis.

Hamas denies using Gaza’s population as human shields.

