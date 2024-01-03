World SA’s case against Israel at International Court of Justice explained The ICJ, which is separate from the International Criminal Court, is the main resolution forum for UN member states and settles disputes in terms of international law B L Premium

SA lodged an urgent application at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in late December to obtain an order directing Israel to refrain from acts that may constitute genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention, to which both countries are signatories.

