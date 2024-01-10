The ICJ faces a stark choice, but SA just needs to get a foot in the door

It wants an order that will prevent the destruction of evidence crucial for its case in the longer term, and that will allow access by fact-finding missions. And it want international mandates “to assist in ensuring the preservation and retention of said evidence”.

The provisional measures hearing is the first part of SA’s case against Israel.

Its bigger case, to be argued in due course, is that Israel has violated the Genocide Convention in a number of ways. Israel is not only committing genocide in Gaza, a breach of article III (a) of the convention, it is also failing to prevent genocide in violation of article I, conspiring to commit genocide in violation of article III (b), directly and publicly inciting genocide in violation of article III (c), attempting to commit genocide in violation of article III (d), being complicit in genocide in violation of article III (e) and failing to punish genocide in violation of articles IV and V. There are others.

But even for the interim proceedings, the breadth of these alleged violations is important because at this point all SA needs to show the court is that it has a “plausible” case. For the implementation of provisional measures, SA needs only to get its foot in the door.

At this stage of the proceedings the court is not called on to determine whether it is satisfied that the rights which SA seeks to protect exist. It need decide only whether it is satisfied the rights asserted by SA on the merits, and for which it is seeking protection, are “at least plausible”.