Jeremy Corbyn to join SA delegation in genocide case against Israel

Former UK Labour Party opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will lead the SA delegation to The Hague for the country’s genocide case against Israel this week.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings on a case brought by SA, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and seeking an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign.
The department said the delegation includes the directors-general in the presidency and the departments of international relations & co-operation and justice & constitutional development, and a special adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The delegation will be joined by senior political figures “from progressive political parties and movements across the globe”, including Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour Party opposition leader in the UK.
Lamola said SA was determined to see the end of the “genocide taking place in Gaza”.
He acknowledged world leaders backing SA’s case.
“We are most encouraged by leaders of the world who have not blunted their consciousness and have stood on the right side of history by supporting a case that seeks to protect the rights of human beings, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity,” said Lamola.
The charges were filed by SA after nearly three months of relentless Israeli bombardment killed more than 21,500 people in Gaza.
Justice minister Lamola to lead group travelling to The Hague, joined by ‘figures from progressive political parties and movements across the globe’
TimesLIVE
