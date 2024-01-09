Life BIG READ: Why we must support SA’s legal action against Israel Apart from saving children’s lives in Gaza, much else is to be gained at the International Court of Justice

After the killing of at least 22,000 civilians in Gaza amid looming mass starvation and disease Israel stands accused of war crimes. Tens of millions of people, and celebrities ranging from Jordan’s queen Raina to Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja to conservative Afrikaners on Facebook, are sufficiently outraged for some sort of action to have become necessary now.

The sense that this is a crucial moment for all of humanity underlies much of the commentary, and on the face of it, the Ramaphosa government can only be commended for grabbing the bull by the horns and charging Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the Genocide Convention. ..