Politics

ActionSA, Rise Mzansi weigh in on post-election load-shedding

Polling shows ActionSA and Rise Mzansi growing their support significantly ahead of the 2024 general election

BL Premium
04 January 2024 - 06:38
by Hajra Omarjee

Opposition party leaders say South Africans should stop holding their breath that the ANC government will fix Eskom any time soon. 

Action SA’s Herman Mashaba said load-shedding was a case in point for why he would not consider a coalition with the ANC post elections...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.