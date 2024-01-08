Presidency asks business to delay retrenchments
08 January 2024 - 05:00
The presidency has urged big business in SA to hold off on planned retrenchments, saying it is staying the course on the energy action plan as well as the logistics turnaround strategy. Measurable progress is expected in the near future.
“We have a plan. We need consistency which then will allow for stability and a clear way forward. We don’t need to chop and change. We need a consistent plan. Business has partnered with government and we urge business to stay the course,” said Rudi Dicks, head of the project management office in the presidency...
