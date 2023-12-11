Nehawu changes heart, says it will campaign for the ANC in 2024 election
Cosatu affiliate believes the working class cannot sit and watch a ‘fraudulent rightwing takeover’ unfold
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), Cosatu’s largest affiliate, which was among the unions calling for the labour federation to dump the ANC and support the SACP in the 2024 general election, has made a U-turn and says it will now use its structures to campaign for an “outright majority victory” for the ANC.
Cosatu and the SACP, as members of the ANC-led tripartite alliance, have traditionally supported the ANC during elections, using their grassroots structures to campaign for the party. However, over the years relations between the alliance partners have come under strain, primarily because of the ANC’s poor performance in government and its lackadaisical approach in dealing with service delivery, corruption and malfeasance in the public service...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.