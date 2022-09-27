×

National / Labour

Four Cosatu unions rattle sabres over support for ANC

Unions call for the labour federation to dump the ANC and support the SACP in 2024 elections

27 September 2022 - 22:57 Luyolo Mkentane

In what could further erode the ANC’s electoral support, four of Cosatu’s biggest unions have called on the labour federation to dump the governing party and rally behind the SA Communist Party (SACP) in the 2024 national elections.

Delegates from the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union, SA Municipal Workers Union and the National Union of Mineworkers on Tuesday called on Cosatu to ditch the ANC, accusing it of undermining workers and failing to implement tripartite alliance programmes...

