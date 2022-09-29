×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

ELECTIONS

Gatvol Cosatu to discuss future of alliance with ANC at special conference

Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 05:09 Luyolo Mkentane

Cosatu, a key ally of the ANC, will, for the first time in its 37 years of existence, hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 to debate and take a decision on its relationship with the governing party.

The relationship between the ANC and its left-leaning allies in the tripartite alliance seems to have soured, culminating in the booing of party president (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/labour/2022-09-26-mantashe-faces-cosatu-hostility-but-ramaphosa-is-a-no-show/) Cyril Ramaphosa at a Workers’ Day rally in Rustenburg in May and its chair, Gwede Mantashe, at the Cosatu conference on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.