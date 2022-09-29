The Bank of England will buy as much as £5bn a day of long-dated government bonds until mid-October
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
Cosatu, a key ally of the ANC, will, for the first time in its 37 years of existence, hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 to debate and take a decision on its relationship with the governing party.
The relationship between the ANC and its left-leaning allies in the tripartite alliance seems to have soured, culminating in the booing of party president (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/labour/2022-09-26-mantashe-faces-cosatu-hostility-but-ramaphosa-is-a-no-show/) Cyril Ramaphosa at a Workers’ Day rally in Rustenburg in May and its chair, Gwede Mantashe, at the Cosatu conference on Monday...
ELECTIONS
Gatvol Cosatu to discuss future of alliance with ANC at special conference
