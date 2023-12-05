Senzo Mchunu outlines plans to fix water distribution and waste management

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says his department remains committed to ensuring water service authorities provide people with access to safe drinking water. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The department of water & sanitation is working with stakeholders on the findings of the blue and green drop reports, including the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, the Municipal Infrastructure Agency, the department of human settlements and National Treasury.
The reports are regulatory mechanisms, which were reintroduced by Senzo Mchunu on his appointment as minister of water affairs in 2021, to improve municipal drinking water quality, wastewater management as well as water conservation and demand management.
Numerous municipalities have been rendered dysfunctional by corruption and mismanagement, leaving many ratepayers with limited basic services, including water supplies and sewage disposal.
“These action plans include the provision of grants worth more than R20bn per annum to municipalities, technical and engineering support and assistance, capacity building and training, and financial management advice and support,” Mchunu said.
The DWS released the drop reports on the state of water in the country on Tuesday. The blue, green and no drop certification programmes are incentive-based regulatory mechanisms to improve municipal drinking water quality, wastewater management, water conservation and demand management.
The reports will outline how municipalities are performing in terms of their constitutional mandate to provide water and sanitation services, recognise water services authorities that are performing well and outline interventions being put in place to strengthen regulations and support those struggling.
Mchunu said there are limits to which national government support and intervention can address the decline in services, and fundamental reform is also required.
“To this end we recently gazetted the Water Services Amendment Bill for public comment. The bill will result in more professionally managed, capable, efficient and financially viable water services institutions,” he said.
He said the department will continue to devote its resources and focus to ensuring water services received by citizens are of acceptable quality and standard.
“The department uses its regulatory and support branches to identify challenges and address them as early as practically possible. The role of the blue, no and green drops are key in this process and will continue to show their value,” he said.
“We also have the no drop programme, which focuses on water conservation and demand management and aimed at ensuring water distribution systems function effectively and do not lose precious, much-needed water via leaks.”
Mchunu said the programmes set standards higher than minimum requirements and challenge water services authorities to strive for excellence.
“While there is primary legislation which deals with these aspects, it needs to be understood these programmes are intended to augment and complement the normal legislative and regulatory provisions.
“The drop certification programme has ignited passion and pride in the water sector. It embeds a culture of regulatory compliance and provides a standard for municipalities to work towards.”
Senzo Mchunu outlines plans to fix water distribution and waste management
Plans include R20bn a year in grants to municipalities, technical and engineering support, training and financial management advice
