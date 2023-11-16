CHINA DODOVU: Decline of water and sanitation infrastructure calls for public-private collaboration

The water and sanitation sector should embrace and emulate the strident determination displayed by the Springboks in their encounters with the strong sides they played against in France during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which they won. The entire sector needs the depth of commitment and high spirit of victory that drove the Springboks.
The country is on the eve of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the national constitution, which enshrines our basic human rights. These include the right of each South African to clean and healthy water. Regrettably, since the adoption of the constitution at the dawn of democracy there are still people who drink dirty, unhealthy water or don’t get any water for days.
It is incomprehensible and unacceptable that nearly half the water infrastructure in the country, particularly the main water pipes that distribute water from reservoirs to the people, is not doing this because of a lack of maintenance, corruption and vandalism.
The 1992 song Imbizo by Maskandi artist Phuzekhemisi called for less talk and more action to accomplish the objective of improving the quality of life of all South Africans. An honest and objective assessment of the current state of SA’s water infrastructure indicates that the country is not adequately responding to the call for a better life for all. The drive to provide water to the people continues to suffer as a result of too much talk and inadequate action.
The key question is what has been our role as legislators, as government, as the system crumbles and is dismally failing to deliver quality water to the people? Through their reports, the SA Human Rights Commission and the judiciary have pointed out the direction all stakeholders must take.
Our biodiversity is being choked to extinction due to rivers and dams being polluted with wastewater, and a system designed for a few now carrying sludge for many. These rivers are natural sources of income for many South Africans and should assist in attaining a better life for all.
The situation in Hammanskraal in Tshwane, where the Rooiwal water treatment plant has been failing to treat wastewater and dumping raw or semi-treated wastewater into the Apies River, should not happen anywhere in SA. To avoid this happening again, reliable quality water and sanitation infrastructure must be put in place.
The state must collaborate with the private sector to address the budget deficiencies and other challenges that render the government unable to provide water and sanitation services.
Underinvestment in water infrastructure has caused an infrastructure backlog that diminishes the country’s economic potential. Water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu recently launched the R24bn Olifants Management Model in Limpopo which involves the construction of a bulk pipeline from De Hoop Dam to Olifantspoort, as well as from Flag Boshielo Dam to Mogalakwena. It will include water distribution infrastructure to 94 villages adjacent to the pipelines. Mchunu says this is the type of private-public partnership model that must be applied throughout the country.
Yet merely throwing money at the problem is not the answer.Notwithstanding repeated warnings by the auditor-general that there is “not much to go around, [and] not the right hands at the till,” nothing has changed within the local sphere of government and life continues to be extremely difficult for ordinary South Africans. Corruption is rising, selfish political interests trump service delivery and there is no consequence management for those responsible. More decisive action is urgently required to turn around this unspeakable state of affairs by removing the deep cancer of corruption and raising the low skills base at local government level.
The pervasive culture of nonpayment for services has reached alarming proportions, with households, businesses and government departments failing to pay. Cash flow management challenges within local government paralyse a system that is already on the stretcher. If this culture is not stopped, the movement towards the cliff is unavoidable and will accelerate.
Government reconstruction and development policies are premised on all consumers who can afford it to pay for services. The municipal code of conduct for councillors has been strengthened by empowering the Speaker to pursue councillors who owe money to municipalities in their personal capacity. The Speaker does not have to wait until a complaint has been lodged with their office, as in the past, and this should force public office-bearers to set a better example to residents.
According to the auditor-general, the sector is not only losing funds spentto treat water but also loses the opportunity cost in the form of the funds that could have been derived from the sale of water. Based on the 2022/23 financial year report, this amounted to R18.9bn and R29.7bn respectively. The auditor-general projects that the amount of water lost, which amounts to 1,525-million kilolitres, would be sufficient for 19.3-million people for a year.
These numbers are staggering, but they also point to an opportunity that could benefit everyone. A Water Partnership Office has been established with the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the SA Local Government Association to support municipalities to enter into public-private partnerships for water services and nudge us closer towards the goal of having a functional system.
Among other things, to achieve a better life for all we must broaden private-public partnerships and allocate more funding for water infrastructure development, free municipalities from the cancer of corruption, and turn them into efficient structures that render services to the people. If that happens, we will have set ourselves on a trajectory to achieve success.
• Dodovu, an ANC MP, chairs the select committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs, water & sanitation and human settlements
CHINA DODOVU: Decline of water and sanitation infrastructure calls for public-private collaboration
The drive to provide water to the people continues to suffer as a result of too much talk and too little action
The water and sanitation sector should embrace and emulate the strident determination displayed by the Springboks in their encounters with the strong sides they played against in France during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which they won. The entire sector needs the depth of commitment and high spirit of victory that drove the Springboks.
The country is on the eve of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the national constitution, which enshrines our basic human rights. These include the right of each South African to clean and healthy water. Regrettably, since the adoption of the constitution at the dawn of democracy there are still people who drink dirty, unhealthy water or don’t get any water for days.
It is incomprehensible and unacceptable that nearly half the water infrastructure in the country, particularly the main water pipes that distribute water from reservoirs to the people, is not doing this because of a lack of maintenance, corruption and vandalism.
The 1992 song Imbizo by Maskandi artist Phuzekhemisi called for less talk and more action to accomplish the objective of improving the quality of life of all South Africans. An honest and objective assessment of the current state of SA’s water infrastructure indicates that the country is not adequately responding to the call for a better life for all. The drive to provide water to the people continues to suffer as a result of too much talk and inadequate action.
The key question is what has been our role as legislators, as government, as the system crumbles and is dismally failing to deliver quality water to the people? Through their reports, the SA Human Rights Commission and the judiciary have pointed out the direction all stakeholders must take.
Our biodiversity is being choked to extinction due to rivers and dams being polluted with wastewater, and a system designed for a few now carrying sludge for many. These rivers are natural sources of income for many South Africans and should assist in attaining a better life for all.
The situation in Hammanskraal in Tshwane, where the Rooiwal water treatment plant has been failing to treat wastewater and dumping raw or semi-treated wastewater into the Apies River, should not happen anywhere in SA. To avoid this happening again, reliable quality water and sanitation infrastructure must be put in place.
The state must collaborate with the private sector to address the budget deficiencies and other challenges that render the government unable to provide water and sanitation services.
Underinvestment in water infrastructure has caused an infrastructure backlog that diminishes the country’s economic potential. Water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu recently launched the R24bn Olifants Management Model in Limpopo which involves the construction of a bulk pipeline from De Hoop Dam to Olifantspoort, as well as from Flag Boshielo Dam to Mogalakwena. It will include water distribution infrastructure to 94 villages adjacent to the pipelines. Mchunu says this is the type of private-public partnership model that must be applied throughout the country.
Yet merely throwing money at the problem is not the answer. Notwithstanding repeated warnings by the auditor-general that there is “not much to go around, [and] not the right hands at the till,” nothing has changed within the local sphere of government and life continues to be extremely difficult for ordinary South Africans. Corruption is rising, selfish political interests trump service delivery and there is no consequence management for those responsible. More decisive action is urgently required to turn around this unspeakable state of affairs by removing the deep cancer of corruption and raising the low skills base at local government level.
The pervasive culture of nonpayment for services has reached alarming proportions, with households, businesses and government departments failing to pay. Cash flow management challenges within local government paralyse a system that is already on the stretcher. If this culture is not stopped, the movement towards the cliff is unavoidable and will accelerate.
Government reconstruction and development policies are premised on all consumers who can afford it to pay for services. The municipal code of conduct for councillors has been strengthened by empowering the Speaker to pursue councillors who owe money to municipalities in their personal capacity. The Speaker does not have to wait until a complaint has been lodged with their office, as in the past, and this should force public office-bearers to set a better example to residents.
According to the auditor-general, the sector is not only losing funds spent to treat water but also loses the opportunity cost in the form of the funds that could have been derived from the sale of water. Based on the 2022/23 financial year report, this amounted to R18.9bn and R29.7bn respectively. The auditor-general projects that the amount of water lost, which amounts to 1,525-million kilolitres, would be sufficient for 19.3-million people for a year.
These numbers are staggering, but they also point to an opportunity that could benefit everyone. A Water Partnership Office has been established with the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the SA Local Government Association to support municipalities to enter into public-private partnerships for water services and nudge us closer towards the goal of having a functional system.
Among other things, to achieve a better life for all we must broaden private-public partnerships and allocate more funding for water infrastructure development, free municipalities from the cancer of corruption, and turn them into efficient structures that render services to the people. If that happens, we will have set ourselves on a trajectory to achieve success.
• Dodovu, an ANC MP, chairs the select committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs, water & sanitation and human settlements
SIU finishes report on ‘irregular’ Limpopo water projects
Fitch concerned about Rand Water’s profitability, municipal debt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Dysfunctional Rooiwal works prevents clean water from reaching Hammanskraal
Cyril Ramaphosa visits Emfuleni to assess service delivery progress
Municipalities owe Rand Water billions of rand
Joint water sampling in eThekwini to avoid discrepancies
Intimidation, ageing infrastructure and skills shortages hamper KZN service ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.