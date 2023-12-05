JSE slips as investors await local GDP data
Trading Economics expects GDP to have grown 0.2% in the June-September quarter, slowing from 0.6% in the second quarter
05 December 2023 - 11:11
The JSW was weaker on Tuesday morning, with global peers mixed, as local focus turned to the release of the third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday.
GDP is likely to have slowed in the three months ended September compared with the March-June quarter, despite the relative stability in the electricity supply...
