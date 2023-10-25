ANC veteran Ina Cronjé has died

Former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for finance Ina Cronjé has died.
A vocal activist on the front lines of the struggle against apartheid, Cronjé rose to the upper echelons of the governing ANC and provincial government.
The former teacher, who later qualified as a lawyer, served as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial cabinet from 2004 to 2014.
From 2004 to 2009, Cronjé was the province’s education MEC. After the 2009 election, she was appointed treasury MEC for KwaZulu-Natal — a position she held until 2014.
She reportedly resigned from the board of Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) in protest after Siboniso Duma, the MEC for the economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs, did not renew CEO Neville Matjie’s contract.
Duma confirmed Cronjé died on Tuesday.
She was widely praised for stabilising the provincial government’s finances by reining in overspending and improving audit outcomes, under former KwaZulu-Natal premiers Zweli Mkhize and Senzo Mchunu.
The former teacher, who later qualified as a lawyer, served as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial cabinet
