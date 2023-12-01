UK energy company to get stake in Sasol’s Natref
Multinational conglomerate Prax Group signs deal for more than a third of a share in the refinery
01 December 2023 - 10:04
UPDATED 03 December 2023 - 16:25
A UK-based energy company will acquire a 36% stake in the Natref oil refinery, which is owned by Sasol and TotalEnergies.
The Prax Group, a British multinational conglomerate dealing in oil refining, storage, distribution and sales of crude oil, petroleum products and biofuels, announced on Friday it has signed a sales and purchase agreement for just more than a third of a share in the company. The transaction is subject to customary approvals, consents and authorisations...
