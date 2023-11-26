Climate activists pledge to keep hounding Sasol
The company’s AGM had to be cancelled last Friday after it was interrupted by about 15 protesters who took to the stage at its offices in Sandton, chanting “We want to breathe”
26 November 2023 - 06:39
Environmental activist groups will not rest until energy and chemicals giant Sasol takes accountability for pollution around its operations, they told Business Times this week.
Malik Dasoo, Extinction Rebellion’s organiser in Gauteng, said the group would keep disrupting Sasol’s annual general meetings to drive home its point.The company’s AGM had to be cancelled last Friday after it was interrupted by about 15 protesters who took to the stage at its offices in Sandton, chanting “We want to breathe”...
