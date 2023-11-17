National

Woolworths is neither for nor against Israel, but has removed Israeli product

Woolworths says due to the threats it has received and to safeguard employees and customers‚ it has decided suspend the sale of the Israeli product

17 November 2023 - 14:21
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Image: Supplied

Woolworths has not taken a position on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

“Despite reports commending us for taking a pro-Palestinian or anti-Israeli position‚ we have not. Woolworths affirms we neither support nor boycott anyone. Woolworths has no political affiliations and does not support any political party‚ organisation or country‚” the retailer said.

But it has withdrawn an Israeli product from shop shelves.

Given the “significant and credible threats” received and to safeguard its employees and customers‚ Woolworths said it had decided to pre-emptively suspend the sale of the one product it had on its shelves imported from Israel.

Africa4Palestine‚ which campaigned for a boycott of the retailer‚ on Thursday welcomed the “decision” by Woolworths not to stock Israeli products‚ saying it had been assured of this by the company's management.

“Not stocking products from Israel aligns with the principles of ethical consumerism. By not stocking Israeli products‚ a company demonstrates its commitment to being a socially responsible corporate citizen. We will inform our partners and progressive organisations that the #BoycottWoolworths campaign is no longer necessary.”

Woolworths said they refuse to add to division and divisiveness in a world already polarised and where misinformation‚ misunderstanding and suffering are fuelling heightened emotions.

“Many of us have been deeply affected in various ways by the atrocities and deaths of innocent people we are witnessing on our screens. Intolerance is on the rise and we‚ as an organisation‚ cannot and will not add fuel to the fire and will continue to seek ways to bring people together.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is our priority. Woollies endeavours to do the right thing for our employees‚ our customers and society. We continue to do this as we navigate these challenging times‚” said Woolworths.

TimesLIVE

Web Summit appoints new CEO after predecessor quits over Israel-Hamas comments

Paddy Cosgrave, who founded Web Summit, resigned as CEO earlier this month, saying his personal comments on the conflict had become a distraction ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

TikTok rejects Malaysian accusation it blocks pro-Palestinian content

Muslim-majority Malaysia has warned of action against social media firms TikTok and Meta
Companies
3 weeks ago

Aviation war insurers cancel some cover in Israel and Lebanon

El Al, Israir and other carriers sent notice of cancellation over Gaza war risks
Companies
4 weeks ago
