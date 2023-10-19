Aviation war insurers cancel some cover in Israel and Lebanon

El Al Airlines aeroplanes on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
London — Aviation war insurers have given notice to cancel cover for some airlines in Israel and Lebanon because of the conflict in the region, with some cancellations already taking effect, say three informed industry sources.
Aviation war insurers based in Europe, the US and the Lloyd's of London market can issue a seven-day notice of cancellation or other changes to terms and conditions in the event of a major conflict they feel will make the long-term insurance risk too great.
Insurers for Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines, Israir and Arkia have previously said they can issue such notices due to the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Israeli airlines have now received the notices, two sources said, without naming the airlines.
“War underwriters’ appetite for continuing to cover these risks for no additional reward differs and some are now looking to withdraw cover, especially given the news the Israeli government has provided a backstop to cover flights,” said Bruce Carman, chief underwriting officer at Hive Underwriters.
Israeli’s parliamentary finance committee last week approved a plan to provide a state guarantee of $6bn to cover insurance against war risks to Israeli airlines.
An aerial view shows Kibbutz Kfar Aza in the aftermath of a deadly attack by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 15 2023. Picture: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS
Spokespeople for Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia did not directly respond to questions about whether insurers had served notice, but said the government was providing all the necessary coverage for them to continue operations safely.
A spokesperson for Israir Airlines said it had not been served notice by its insurers, but did not provide additional details. A spokesperson for Lebanese carrier Middle East Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Israeli carriers have continued to fly while most foreign airlines have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, expanding flights to bring back those travelling abroad and those called up to reserve service for the military.
Airlines normally take out two types of policy: an “all risks” policy, which covers both regular damage to the hull and passenger liability, and a “war” policy to cover war or terror-related losses to the aircraft.
“Certain underwriters have not allowed or not provided insurance for war risk and other allied perils insurance for some operators,” Garrett Hanrahan, Marsh’s Global Aviation Leader, said.
“These operators did not have operational experience flying into Israel and not under conditions where there is a conflict taking place,” he said.
Another of the insurers’ biggest concerns is for aircraft stuck on the ground in conflict zones. Middle East Airlines this week said it will keep five of its 24 aeroplanes in Turkey, after rocket, missile and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.
Airlines based outside Israel and Lebanon are not suffering from cancellations to their cover for the region, but are facing other restrictions, two industry sources said.
“Insurers want regular updates — each airline has a different risk profile and therefore different risk mitigation strategies,” said a spokesperson for insurance buyers’ association Airmic’s aviation group.
The airlines are not yet facing additional premiums for their scheduled flights, the sources said.
But they may be required to leave their aircraft on the ground at airports in Tel Aviv or Beirut for no more than three hours, for example, or to avoid refuelling stops at those airports, the sources said.
“If for whatever reason they (aircraft) are delayed, they need to be communicating with underwriters,” said Hanrahan.
Special flights to evacuate people from Israel would require a “material change” to an airline’s policy and airlines are facing additional premium of between 0.05% and 0.1% of the value of the aircraft for those flights, one broking source said.
There could be up to 20 insurers on one policy and it may be hard to get them all to agree to cover a flight, sources said.
Norwegian Air cancelled a planned evacuation flight last week due to lack of insurance to fly via Tel Aviv, but later scheduled a new flight from Eilat in southern Israel.
Aviation war insurers cancel some cover in Israel and Lebanon
El Al, Israir and other carriers sent notice of cancellation over Gaza war risks
London — Aviation war insurers have given notice to cancel cover for some airlines in Israel and Lebanon because of the conflict in the region, with some cancellations already taking effect, say three informed industry sources.
Aviation war insurers based in Europe, the US and the Lloyd's of London market can issue a seven-day notice of cancellation or other changes to terms and conditions in the event of a major conflict they feel will make the long-term insurance risk too great.
Insurers for Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines, Israir and Arkia have previously said they can issue such notices due to the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Israeli airlines have now received the notices, two sources said, without naming the airlines.
“War underwriters’ appetite for continuing to cover these risks for no additional reward differs and some are now looking to withdraw cover, especially given the news the Israeli government has provided a backstop to cover flights,” said Bruce Carman, chief underwriting officer at Hive Underwriters.
Israeli’s parliamentary finance committee last week approved a plan to provide a state guarantee of $6bn to cover insurance against war risks to Israeli airlines.
Spokespeople for Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia did not directly respond to questions about whether insurers had served notice, but said the government was providing all the necessary coverage for them to continue operations safely.
A spokesperson for Israir Airlines said it had not been served notice by its insurers, but did not provide additional details. A spokesperson for Lebanese carrier Middle East Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Israeli carriers have continued to fly while most foreign airlines have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, expanding flights to bring back those travelling abroad and those called up to reserve service for the military.
Airlines normally take out two types of policy: an “all risks” policy, which covers both regular damage to the hull and passenger liability, and a “war” policy to cover war or terror-related losses to the aircraft.
“Certain underwriters have not allowed or not provided insurance for war risk and other allied perils insurance for some operators,” Garrett Hanrahan, Marsh’s Global Aviation Leader, said.
“These operators did not have operational experience flying into Israel and not under conditions where there is a conflict taking place,” he said.
Another of the insurers’ biggest concerns is for aircraft stuck on the ground in conflict zones. Middle East Airlines this week said it will keep five of its 24 aeroplanes in Turkey, after rocket, missile and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.
Airlines based outside Israel and Lebanon are not suffering from cancellations to their cover for the region, but are facing other restrictions, two industry sources said.
“Insurers want regular updates — each airline has a different risk profile and therefore different risk mitigation strategies,” said a spokesperson for insurance buyers’ association Airmic’s aviation group.
The airlines are not yet facing additional premiums for their scheduled flights, the sources said.
But they may be required to leave their aircraft on the ground at airports in Tel Aviv or Beirut for no more than three hours, for example, or to avoid refuelling stops at those airports, the sources said.
“If for whatever reason they (aircraft) are delayed, they need to be communicating with underwriters,” said Hanrahan.
Special flights to evacuate people from Israel would require a “material change” to an airline’s policy and airlines are facing additional premium of between 0.05% and 0.1% of the value of the aircraft for those flights, one broking source said.
There could be up to 20 insurers on one policy and it may be hard to get them all to agree to cover a flight, sources said.
Norwegian Air cancelled a planned evacuation flight last week due to lack of insurance to fly via Tel Aviv, but later scheduled a new flight from Eilat in southern Israel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Asia shares up: China wins, Gaza suffers
Gold surges on escalating Middle East conflict
Middle East tensions push oil near $100 a barrel
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.