National ICC can issue arrest warrants even though Israel is not a member, expert says Alleged transgressions in Palestine, which is a signatory to the Rome statute, make Israelis liable for prosecution

While Israel is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the court still has jurisdiction over the transgressions it commits in the Palestinian territories and Israelis can be prosecuted for those crimes, according to an international law expert.

Gerhard Kemp, a professor of international criminal law at the University of West England, said that because Palestine is a signatory to the Rome statute, which governs the ICC, the court has jurisdiction over war crimes in Palestinian territories. The ICC can prosecute anyone who commits those crimes, including Israeli soldiers and leaders, even though Israel is not a member of the ICC...