Standard Chartered admits fault as peers challenge forex case
Commission regulator welcomes settlement with the UK-based bank that it says vindicates its case against 28 local and international banks
15 November 2023 - 10:46
UPDATED 15 November 2023 - 22:41
The Competition Commission has hailed the R42m settlement it reached with UK-based Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) on Wednesday as vindicating its case against 28 local and international banks for allegedly rigging the rand foreign exchange market more than a decade ago.
The settlement came as the Competition Appeal Court continued to hear argument from the banks that the commission had shown little or no evidence that they were all part of a “single overarching conspiracy” to manipulate the rand between 2007 and 2013...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.