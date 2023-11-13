Two suspects were caught with 52 street lights. File Picture. Sandile Ndlovu
Border management authority (BMA) guards at Kosi Bay port of entry on Saturday intercepted alleged thieves en route to Mozambique with 52 street lights which allegedly belong to eThekwini municipality.
Two Mozambicans were arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods and damaging essential infrastructure.
According to the BMA, a bakkie driven by a Mozambican national was searched at the port of entry and the street lights were found in the vehicle. The estimated value of the property recovered is R1.9m.
After the incident, the authority activated the Hawks and Durban Metro Police.
The authority seized the vehicle and property and handed them over to Manguzi police.
“A case was opened and handed to the Hawks for further investigation,” said the authority.
Stolen street lights intercepted en route to Mozambique
A case has been opened and the Hawks are investigating
Border management authority (BMA) guards at Kosi Bay port of entry on Saturday intercepted alleged thieves en route to Mozambique with 52 street lights which allegedly belong to eThekwini municipality.
Two Mozambicans were arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods and damaging essential infrastructure.
According to the BMA, a bakkie driven by a Mozambican national was searched at the port of entry and the street lights were found in the vehicle. The estimated value of the property recovered is R1.9m.
After the incident, the authority activated the Hawks and Durban Metro Police.
The authority seized the vehicle and property and handed them over to Manguzi police.
“A case was opened and handed to the Hawks for further investigation,” said the authority.
TimesLIVE
Rail infrastructure theft remains rampant, regulator’s report shows
Progress being made in combating economic crimes, Ramaphosa says
NEWS ANALYSIS: Metros struggle to bring costly cable theft under control
Syndicates target Transnet’s oil lines
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.