National

Stolen street lights intercepted en route to Mozambique

A case has been opened and the Hawks are investigating

13 November 2023 - 16:20
Two suspects were caught with 52 street lights. File Picture. Sandile Ndlovu
Two suspects were caught with 52 street lights. File Picture. Sandile Ndlovu

Border management authority (BMA) guards at Kosi Bay port of entry on Saturday intercepted alleged thieves en route to Mozambique with 52 street lights which allegedly belong to eThekwini municipality.

Two Mozambicans were arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods and damaging essential infrastructure.

According to the BMA, a bakkie driven by a Mozambican national was searched at the port of entry and the street lights were found in the vehicle. The estimated value of the property recovered is R1.9m.

After the incident, the authority activated the Hawks and Durban Metro Police.

The authority seized the vehicle and property and handed them over to Manguzi police. 

“A case was opened and handed to the Hawks for further investigation,” said the authority.

TimesLIVE

