Syndicates target Transnet’s oil lines
Spike in siphoning of crude oil worsens fears about the deterioration of security in SA
31 July 2023 - 05:00
Transnet believes syndicates have targeted its lucrative crude oil pipeline, particularly in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, from at least 2019, illegally tapping it to divert fuel meant for its customers, which include blue-chip companies such as Sasol.
Initially averaging two incidents a year, the siphoning of crude oil began to spike this financial year, further raising fears about the deterioration of security in the country, which has also affected rail infrastructure and Eskom...
