Environmental approval sought for Cape Winelands Airport development
The developers foresee that the airport could eventually serve as a ‘reliever’ airport within SA’s network of airports and airfields
13 November 2023 - 16:12
The proposed redevelopment and expansion of the Cape Winelands Airport on the outskirts of Cape Town estimated to cost about R7bn has entered the next phase, with an application to the department of environmental affairs and development planning for environmental approvals.
The public participation process for the environmental impact assessment is under way and the deadline for submissions is December 8...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.