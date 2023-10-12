Progress being made in combating economic crimes, Ramaphosa says
12 October 2023 - 20:25
The police are making progress in combating economic crimes with more than 7,000 people arrested from June last year to end-June this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday.
The crimes involved were damage to critical infrastructure (4,000 arrests), extortion in the construction sector (70) and illegal mining (3,000). Significant quantities of copper cable and rail tracks and other metals had been confiscated. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.