Chicken shortages unlikely but farmers in financial distress
The industry has incurred losses of R4.8bn from culls and does not receive state support
02 November 2023 - 20:54
The poultry industry says it does not believe there will be chicken shortages in December because of the high stock levels of frozen meat, as well as the actions it has taken to mitigate the bird flu outbreak.
This assurance follows many headlines warning of impending chicken shortages as millions of birds were culled in response to SA’s worst bird flu outbreak ever recorded. ..
