Astral Foods confirms it will report its first loss in upcoming results
The poultry group expects its headline earnings per share to fall 145%-155%
31 October 2023 - 07:52
Poultry group Astral Foods has again confirmed that it will report its first-ever annual loss since 2001 listing on the JSE in November.
The company, valued at about R6.2bn on the JSE, on Tuesday provided greater guidance in a trading statement, saying that its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, will fall 145%-155% year on year from a 2,762c profit to a loss of between 1,243c and 1,519c and earnings per share (EPS) by the same margin from 2,781c to a loss of 1,251c-1,529c...
