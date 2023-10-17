National

Cape Town International named Africa’s leading airport

SA won big at the World Tourism Awards for the seventh consecutive year

17 October 2023 - 13:06
by Thango Ntwasa
Picture: ACSA/X
For the past 20 years, Airports Company SA (Acsa) had been a leader in receiving awards that acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence in travel, tourism and hospitality.

In 2023 the World Tourism Awards ceremony was hosted in Dubai and SA won big for the seventh consecutive year.

Cape Town International Airport scooped the prestigious Africa’s Leading Airport 2023 accolade that gives recognition to the hard work and dedication of Acsa and its stakeholders and partners, who collaborate and are committed to the continued success and excellence of the airport.

Cape Town International Airport cluster regional GM Mark Maclean said the team was humbled by the win.

“We trust being named Africa’s leading airport for an unprecedented seventh time in a row will provide visitors to Cape Town International Airport with a sense of comfort and assurance they will receive a warm welcome and have a good and memorable experience at our airport,” said Maclean.

The award comes days after a hydraulic fuel spill at the airport and weeks after it suffered a power outage.

There were 24 other winners from SA, including top destination awards for Durban as Africa’s leading festival and event destination and Cape Town for the leading city destination award.

Cheetah Hotels won the Green Hotels prize, Silvan Safari the Leading Luxury Lodge award and Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa the top spot for sports travellers.

