Airlink defends ticket prices for lucrative Mthatha route
The Competition Commission wants a penalty of up to 10% of the company’s annual turnover for the conduct of excessive pricing and predatory pricing
07 August 2023 - 17:21
Airlink might have been exploiting people in the Eastern Cape region — one of the country’s poorest areas — with its high flight ticket prices, the Competition Tribunal has heard.
At the same time, the OR Tambo District Chamber of Business based in Mthatha is pleading with Airlink to drop its prices to remain as operator on the Mthatha-Johannesburg-Mthatha route due to its trustworthiness...
