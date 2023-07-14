Acsa eyes biometric speed-ups for check-ins
SA's airport operator aims for paperless travel and improved customer service with AI, facial recognition and robotics
14 July 2023 - 11:27
SA’s state-owned airports operator, Airports Company SA (Acsa), wants to speed up check-ins by implementing biometrics and facial recognition as part of border control at local airports with the help of the department of home affairs.
“The project will focus on security processing systems that use facial recognition capabilities or biometric information embedded in a bar code in each passenger’s passport,” Acsa said in a statement (https://mailchi.mp/7817cc5a05e3/efptm9ped0-9575582?e=850c966077) on Friday...
