Passengers grounded after runway closure at Cape Town airport

Hydraulic fuel spill disrupts flights at Cape Town International Airport

13 October 2023 - 10:31
by Staff Writer
Acsa staff clear a hydraulic fuel spill on the main runway at Cape Town International Airport. Picture: AIRPORTS COMPANY SA
Cape Town International Airport’s main runway remained temporarily closed early on Friday due to a hydraulic fuel spill on the tarmac which has disrupted flights into and out of the Mother City. 

The spill was discovered on Thursday after an aircraft developed technical problems and was removed from the runway. 

Airports Company SA (Acsa) initially said the runway, which was closed at 2pm, would reopen shortly. However, cleanup operations continued overnight. 

“We can confirm the main runway at Cape Town International Airport remains closed,” Acsa said early on Friday. 

“To determine safe use of the runway, a surface friction assessment is being conducted and we will advise once the runway is marked safe as passenger safety is our top priority.  

“An estimated 600 passengers were affected by the runway closure. However, with the support of Cape Town Tourism affected passengers were provided with overnight accommodation at nearby hotels.  

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all our customers and stakeholders for any inconvenience caused. Get in touch with your airline if you’re travelling today or download the Acsa mobile app for live flight updates.

TimesLIVE

These are the worst hit towns in Western Cape after flood

Most affected businesses were hit with temporary closure
1 week ago

Cape Town faces shortage of quality industrial property assets

Scarce land and hefty prices drive demand for existing stock and tenant-driven developments
Companies
3 weeks ago
