Sun International shares leap as it reports an uptick in business travel
Urban casinos remain under pressure, suggesting the cost-of-living crisis has reduced discretionary spending
11 September 2023 - 12:15
UPDATED 11 September 2023 - 18:58
Sun International, which owns a portfolio of casinos, hotels and resorts predominantly in SA, says half-year adjusted core profit rose 5.6% to R1.6bn as local and international business travel gathered momentum.
In Cape Town, hotel income and occupancies are back at prepandemic levels, the company said in its interim results to the end of June...
