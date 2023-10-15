MPs urged to boost Rica surveillance in bill
A public advocate with security clearance should participate in ex parte hearings before a judge, say watchdogs
15 October 2023 - 19:42
The essential one-sidedness of ex parte applications by state agencies seeking to conduct surveillance and intercept communications should require that a public advocate with security clearance participate in the hearings before a judge, MPs were told on Friday.
An ex parte application is used for one party to ask the court for an order without providing the other party the usual amount of notice or opportunity to write an opposition...
