Ramaphosa’s economic interventions inspiring business confidence
Business leaders say definite progress is being made in various problem areas
28 September 2023 - 05:00
Organised business says its joint effort with the government to solve the country’s national challenges has been “extremely productive” thus far and could well result in an end to power outages and far more productive freight management systems by the end of 2024.
Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on and low productivity on Transnet’s rail networks as well as its ports is a major impediment to the country’s growth prospects...
