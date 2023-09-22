EDITORIAL: Procurement deviations are a double-edged sword
Deviations and expansions to contracts seem to have become common practice rather than exceptions
22 September 2023 - 05:00
Few can dispute that public procurement is a crucial function of the state, as it enables the delivery of public goods and services, such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and social welfare.
However, public procurement is also prone to corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiency. Think state capture — a shameful post-apartheid scandal in which politically connected business leaders used their ties to line their pockets with hundreds of billions of rand in state contracts. ..
