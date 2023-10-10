NHI and national debt pose risk to SA balance sheet, says Ashburton
FirstRand's asset management unit says local banks and institutions are already carrying a heavier burden towards funding government
10 October 2023 - 05:00
Ashburton Investments, the asset management business of FirstRand, has flagged several domestic factors, including the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI), which it says pose a risk to the government’s balance sheet.
The company, which holds government bonds, said in its quarterly report several domestic factors keep it defensive on SA bonds...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.