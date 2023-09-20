JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Chronicle of a fiscal crisis foretold
The Southern Centre for Inequality Studies has been warning about the credibility of government budgets
20 September 2023 - 05:00
SA’s unfolding fiscal crisis has been long in the making and, just like the death of the main character in late Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez’s famous novel Chronicle of a Death Foretold, has never been more foretold.
The Southern Centre for Inequality Studies has been warning for some time about the erosion of the credibility of government budgets, pointing to, among other ills, the “growing gap between budget plans and execution”. ..
