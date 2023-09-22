Don’t create a law that will kill sentiment, says Adrian Gore on NHI
National Health Insurance cannot work without collaboration with private sector, says Discovery boss
22 September 2023 - 05:00
The private sector stands ready and open to collaborate with the government in rolling out National Health Insurance (NHI) in a way that will boost sentiment and increase investment in the sector, Discovery founder and CEO Adrian Gore says.
Gore, who founded the financial services company in the early 1990s, said the go-it-alone posture of the government in its pursuit of achieving universal healthcare is not helpful...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.