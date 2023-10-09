Mogoeng Mogoeng says he is going to be president

Investors are worried that the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could have implications for the oil market
It is unacceptable to celebrate uncritically a person who turned from suffering abuse to perpetrating it
Mteto Nyati will be the interim chair after Makwana exits at the end of October
President Cyril Ramaphosa to receive report on the 2022 national census on Tuesday
Outcome of the dispute may have ripple effects for other multinationals
The World Bank-IMF annual meetings kick off in Morocco amid a tangle of global challenges
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
Earthquakes hit at a time when men were largely outside their homes, says WHO official
Severe dehydration and vomiting as temperatures stay above 36°C in the night race
It’s an attractive bike with a neat and streamlined look that is less bulky than most adventure bikes, and it has full LED lighting
Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng believes he will one day become president of SA and beat politicians without participating in the polls.
Mogoeng started speaking publicly about his aspirations to become president last year, saying he believed it was his calling.
“It’s a calling upon my life. I don’t know how it is going to materialise. My response is to pray, which is why I’ve been telling people I’ll wait for the Lord to speak to me,” he said last September.
In an interview with eNCA at the weekend, Mogoeng reiterated the sentiments and said he would become president without having to join a political party.
“He [God] doesn’t want it to happen through an electoral process. He doesn’t want me to join a political party or form any political party. It is going to be miraculous,” he said.
Mogoeng said just like when he became a Constitutional Court judge in 2009 amid criticism, he would again make many “eat humble pie”.
Mogoeng said he did not have to run the race for the presidency like politicians. He said MPs might appoint him without campaigning.
TimesLIVE previously reported Mogoeng’s political ambitions could see him give up lifetime benefits if he steps aside from the judiciary for politics.
According to the Constitutional Court Mogoeng started his legal career as a temporary court interpreter and was appointed as a prosecutor in March 1986 in Mafikeng.
He went on to practise as an advocate in 1990 in Johannesburg and Mafikeng.
Mogoeng started working as a judge in 1997, a career that spanned more than 24 years. In 2009 he was appointed as a judge in the Constitutional Court and in 2011 he became the chief justice.
Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he’ll be president of South Africa one day and this, he says, will happen without him contesting for the position. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/5jm9D97LXF— eNCA (@eNCA) October 8, 2023
Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he’ll be president of South Africa one day and this, he says, will happen without him contesting for the position. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/5jm9D97LXF
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mogoeng Mogoeng says he is going to be president
Mogoeng started speaking publicly about his aspirations of becoming president last year, saying he believed it was his calling
Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng believes he will one day become president of SA and beat politicians without participating in the polls.
Mogoeng started speaking publicly about his aspirations to become president last year, saying he believed it was his calling.
“It’s a calling upon my life. I don’t know how it is going to materialise. My response is to pray, which is why I’ve been telling people I’ll wait for the Lord to speak to me,” he said last September.
In an interview with eNCA at the weekend, Mogoeng reiterated the sentiments and said he would become president without having to join a political party.
“He [God] doesn’t want it to happen through an electoral process. He doesn’t want me to join a political party or form any political party. It is going to be miraculous,” he said.
Mogoeng said just like when he became a Constitutional Court judge in 2009 amid criticism, he would again make many “eat humble pie”.
Mogoeng said he did not have to run the race for the presidency like politicians. He said MPs might appoint him without campaigning.
TimesLIVE previously reported Mogoeng’s political ambitions could see him give up lifetime benefits if he steps aside from the judiciary for politics.
According to the Constitutional Court Mogoeng started his legal career as a temporary court interpreter and was appointed as a prosecutor in March 1986 in Mafikeng.
He went on to practise as an advocate in 1990 in Johannesburg and Mafikeng.
Mogoeng started working as a judge in 1997, a career that spanned more than 24 years. In 2009 he was appointed as a judge in the Constitutional Court and in 2011 he became the chief justice.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MICHAEL AVERY: Padlocked in Patel’s box of public interest
LAWSON NAIDOO AND DAN MAFORA: Top court vacancy shows JSC must reform to ...
Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi dies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.