Mogoeng Mogoeng says he is going to be president

Mogoeng started speaking publicly about his aspirations of becoming president last year, saying he believed it was his calling

09 October 2023 - 15:33
by SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is confident he will be president of the country one day. Picture: HALDEN KROG
Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng believes he will one day become president of SA and beat politicians without participating in the polls. 

“It’s a calling upon my life. I don’t know how it is going to materialise. My response is to pray, which is why I’ve been telling people I’ll wait for the Lord to speak to me,” he said last September. 

In an interview with eNCA at the weekend, Mogoeng reiterated the sentiments and said he would become president without having to join a political party.

“He [God] doesn’t want it to happen through an electoral process. He doesn’t want me to join a political party or form any political party. It is going to be miraculous,” he said. 

Mogoeng said just like when he became a Constitutional Court judge in 2009 amid criticism, he would again make many “eat humble pie”.

Mogoeng said he did not have to run the race for the presidency like politicians. He said MPs might appoint him without campaigning.

 

TimesLIVE previously reported Mogoeng’s political ambitions could see him give up lifetime benefits if he steps aside from the judiciary for politics. 

According to the Constitutional Court Mogoeng started his legal career as a temporary court interpreter and was appointed as a prosecutor in March 1986 in Mafikeng.

He went on to practise as an advocate in 1990 in Johannesburg and Mafikeng.

Mogoeng started working as a judge in 1997, a career that spanned more than 24 years. In 2009 he was appointed as a judge in the Constitutional Court and in 2011 he became the chief justice. 

