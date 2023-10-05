National

Council for Geoscience confirms tremor in parts of Joburg

Council says the quake registered a magnitude of about 2.5 as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network

05 October 2023 - 11:42
by Phathu Luvhengo
Picture: 123RF/ENTERFOBAY
The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed an earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South.

Council spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the quake registered a magnitude of about 2.5 as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network (SANSN). 

“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, west of Doornkop, and Soweto,” she said.

The CGS encouraged the public to record their experiences using the available questionnaire.

Gauteng Weather posted on the social media app X about reports of a tremor in Johannesburg South on Wednesday evening.

“Breaking: multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Johannesburg and West Rand around 21.25pm,” it said.

Several earthquakes have been reported in Gauteng in the past few months.

In July, CGS confirmed a minor earthquake in the south of Johannesburg that registered a magnitude of about 2.2.

