Council for Geoscience confirms tremor in parts of Joburg

Asian shares rebounded from 11-month lows overnight, following gains in the US
Naledi Pandor’s discomfort about the US Congress wanting to hear citizens’ voices is revealing
The National Prosecuting Authority is awaiting affidavits to be obtained from witnesses based abroad in support of the fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in the R2.2bn Kusile case ...
Parliament’s ethics committee will recommend that he lose part of his salary
COO will replace Alan Pullinger to become first black woman at helm
Decline points to rise in country’s risk premium
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
September was the warmest month on record, while the global mean temperature is 0.52°C higher than average so far in 2023
The Proteas must avoid a sleepy start against Sri Lanka if they are to build confidence at the Cricket World Cup.
This is arguably one of the best Android mid-range handsets released in 2023
The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed an earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South.
Council spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the quake registered a magnitude of about 2.5 as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network (SANSN).
“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, west of Doornkop, and Soweto,” she said.
The CGS encouraged the public to record their experiences using the available questionnaire.
Gauteng Weather posted on the social media app X about reports of a tremor in Johannesburg South on Wednesday evening.
“Breaking: multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Johannesburg and West Rand around 21.25pm,” it said.
🔴 BREAKING: MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A TREMOR IN PARTS OF JOHANNESBURG & WEST RAND AT AROUND 21:25!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 4, 2023
🔴 BREAKING: MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A TREMOR IN PARTS OF JOHANNESBURG & WEST RAND AT AROUND 21:25!!!
Several earthquakes have been reported in Gauteng in the past few months.
In July, CGS confirmed a minor earthquake in the south of Johannesburg that registered a magnitude of about 2.2.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Council for Geoscience confirms tremor in parts of Joburg
Council says the quake registered a magnitude of about 2.5 as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network
The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed an earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South.
Council spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the quake registered a magnitude of about 2.5 as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network (SANSN).
“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, west of Doornkop, and Soweto,” she said.
The CGS encouraged the public to record their experiences using the available questionnaire.
Gauteng Weather posted on the social media app X about reports of a tremor in Johannesburg South on Wednesday evening.
“Breaking: multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Johannesburg and West Rand around 21.25pm,” it said.
Several earthquakes have been reported in Gauteng in the past few months.
In July, CGS confirmed a minor earthquake in the south of Johannesburg that registered a magnitude of about 2.2.
TimesLIVE
Minor 2.2-magnitude tremor felt in Joburg south, CGS confirms
Two tremors rattle KwaZulu-Natal
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Boksburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Some Moroccan quake survivors fending for themselves
Over 2,800 dead in Morocco earthquake as homeless number grows
Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital
Warning of South Pacific tsunami after earthquake in New Caledonia
Turkey’s hoteliers upbeat over tourism sector recovery after quake
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.