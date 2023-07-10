Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital

The eruption was preceded by about 2,200 tremors last week
10 July 2023 - 21:25 Nora Buli
Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano about 32km from Reykjavik, Iceland, August 5 2022. Picture: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS
Oslo — A volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland, near the capital Reykjavik, following intense earthquake activity in the area, the country’s Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Monday.
“At the moment, it’s a very small eruption,” said Matthew Roberts of the service and research division at the IMO. He added there was no direct imminent hazard to people in the region.
Traffic at Reykjavik’s international Keflavik airport was not disrupted, the airport said on its website.
Experts from the IMO will assess where exactly the lava is emerging and how the eruption evolves over the coming hours.
Last week about 2,200 small earthquakes were recorded in the area around Reykjavik and to the south, signalling the volcanic eruption, the IMO said. Seven of the quakes had a magnitude over four, which is still considered a light quake.
On Monday, a magnitude 5.2 struck before the volcanic eruption.
Images and livestreams by local news outlets MBL and RUV showed lava and smoke emanating from a fissure in the ground on the side of the Fagradalsfjall mountain.
Reykjanes Peninsula is a volcanic and seismic hotspot southwest of the capital Reykjavik. In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from nearly 750m long fissure in the ground in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.
Volcanic activity in the area continued for six months that year, prompting thousands of Icelanders and tourists to visit the scene. In August 2022, a three-week eruption happened in the same area.
The system, which is about 6km wide and 19km long, had remained inactive for more than 6,000 years before those two eruptions.
Unlike the eruption in 2010 of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which halted about 100,000 flights and forced hundreds of Icelanders from their homes, this eruption is not expected to spew much into the atmosphere.
“This is not a volcanic eruption with any ash. This is simply lava,” the IMO's Roberts said.
Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital
The eruption was preceded by about 2,200 tremors last week
Oslo — A volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland, near the capital Reykjavik, following intense earthquake activity in the area, the country’s Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Monday.
“At the moment, it’s a very small eruption,” said Matthew Roberts of the service and research division at the IMO. He added there was no direct imminent hazard to people in the region.
Traffic at Reykjavik’s international Keflavik airport was not disrupted, the airport said on its website.
Experts from the IMO will assess where exactly the lava is emerging and how the eruption evolves over the coming hours.
Last week about 2,200 small earthquakes were recorded in the area around Reykjavik and to the south, signalling the volcanic eruption, the IMO said. Seven of the quakes had a magnitude over four, which is still considered a light quake.
On Monday, a magnitude 5.2 struck before the volcanic eruption.
Images and livestreams by local news outlets MBL and RUV showed lava and smoke emanating from a fissure in the ground on the side of the Fagradalsfjall mountain.
Reykjanes Peninsula is a volcanic and seismic hotspot southwest of the capital Reykjavik. In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from nearly 750m long fissure in the ground in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.
Volcanic activity in the area continued for six months that year, prompting thousands of Icelanders and tourists to visit the scene. In August 2022, a three-week eruption happened in the same area.
The system, which is about 6km wide and 19km long, had remained inactive for more than 6,000 years before those two eruptions.
Unlike the eruption in 2010 of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which halted about 100,000 flights and forced hundreds of Icelanders from their homes, this eruption is not expected to spew much into the atmosphere.
“This is not a volcanic eruption with any ash. This is simply lava,” the IMO's Roberts said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Record-breaking heat around world sparks alarm about climate change
Heavy rain in Japan triggers landslides
Minor 2.2-magnitude tremor felt in Joburg south, CGS confirms
Study shows rise in anti-ESG sentiment in the US
Nuclear watchdog set to approve release of treated waste water from Fukushima
An app comes to Turkey’s aid after deadly earthquake
Warning of South Pacific tsunami after earthquake in New Caledonia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.