Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Boksburg
The Council for Geoscience confirms quake
An earthquake struck Boksburg in the east of Johannesburg at 6.32am on Friday.
The Council for Geoscience said preliminary data indicated that the earthquake measured 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.
“At this point, it does seem like the earthquake occurred in a mining area, however, more details of the exact location are being gathered,” said spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela.
She said the council would issue a statement with full details later on Friday.
Not your Imagination - -— Joburg 🥇 Gauteng #011 (@curateJoburg) July 30, 2021
3.6 quake 4.2 km southwest of Boksburg, #Gauteng South Africa, 2021-07-30 06:34:52 SAST (GMT+02:00)
https://t.co/yWSsNih5ZE#earthquake #Boksburg
Ehhh mxm I thought I had developed twerking skills overnight the way I woke up to myself jiggling in bed #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Q3bTln5ajH— Zimi Yekanye (@Watermelon_Zimi) July 30, 2021