National

Fill up today before hefty fuel increases at midnight

Diesel is set to cost almost R2/l more, while petrol will rise more than R1/l

03 October 2023 - 12:13
by Denis Droppa
Diesel prices wil go up almost R2 a litre at midnight. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Motorists have a just few hours to fill up on Tuesday before being hit with another round of heavy petrol and diesel price hikes.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has announced that diesel prices will rise by almost R2/litre at midnight,  the fourth consecutive monthly increase. The wholesale price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel rises R1.97/l with low sulphur 0.005% diesel increasing R1.94/l.

The petrol price will also increase, with unleaded 93 rising R1.08/l and 95 unleaded by R1.14/l. All grades of petrol and diesel will cost more than R25/l inland and more than R24/l at the coast.

Illuminating paraffin rises by R2.02/l.

The CEF attributes the increases to a rise in international fuel prices during the period under review, and the rand depreciating against the dollar.

Anticipating the increases, the AA last week said they would hit consumers hard and they come at a time when most South Africans are feeling extreme financial pressure.

“It remains concerning, however, that in the face of these increases government remains silent on its plans, if there are any, on a way forward to deal more effectively with fuel price increases,” said the association.

The AA advised motorists to keep their vehicles in good mechanical condition and tyres inflated to the manufacturer’s specifications to ensure optimal fuel usage. Minimising trips where possible, using air-conditioners sparingly and not overloading the vehicle are other measures owners can take to decrease fuel consumption. 

“As the end of the year approaches many people will be making plans for their annual holidays. Part of that planning must include budgeting properly for fuel expenses and including extra funds to offset possible increases that may occur in November and December,” it said.

INLAND FUEL PRICES, OCTOBER 2023

  • 93 unleaded — R25.22/l
  • 95 unleaded — R25.68/l
  • Diesel 0.05% — R25.02/l
  • Diesel 0.005% — R25.22/l

COASTAL FUEL PRICES

95 unleaded — R24.96/l
Diesel 0.05% — R24.30/l
Diesel 0.005% — R24.52/l

Toyota, Sasol and Air Products team up in new hydrogen fuel pact

The three companies present a proof-of-concept for hydrogen cars in SA
Life
18 hours ago

Japan halts exports of most used cars to Russia

The move wipes out Russia’s biggest source of used cars
Life
23 hours ago

UK confirms zero-emission car timetable

Britain will stick to a previous timetable to phase out cars that burn fossil fuels by 2035.
Life
4 days ago
