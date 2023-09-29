October fuel price hikes will be lower than expected, AA says
According to the current data, the price of petrol is expected to rise between 75c/l and 80c/l
29 September 2023 - 12:21
Petrol and diesel prices will be more expensive when prices are adjusted on October 4 but the hikes will not be as bad as previously expected.
The Automobile Association says diesel prices will increase for the fourth consecutive month when fuel prices for October are adjusted next Wednesday. Commenting on unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the AA says petrol and illuminating paraffin prices will also increase — both for the third consecutive month...
